Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Has $661,000 Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Partners Group Holding AG lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 775,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,896,000 after buying an additional 162,678 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $3,994,000. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 50.9% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 77,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,735,000 after acquiring an additional 26,300 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

APO opened at $132.63 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.88 and a 200-day moving average of $150.64. The company has a market capitalization of $75.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.11 and a fifty-two week high of $189.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.31%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $791,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 377,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,697,517.92. The trade was a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APO. UBS Group upgraded Apollo Global Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $178.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.74.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

