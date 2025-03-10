Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 146 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $578.51 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $599.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $589.11. The firm has a market cap of $575.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $496.30 and a 1 year high of $616.22.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

