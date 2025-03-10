Semperit Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SEIGY) Shares Down 21% – Here’s What Happened

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding (OTCMKTS:SEIGY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 21% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.35 and last traded at $3.35. Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.
Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 21.0 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding develops, produces, and sells rubber products for the medical and industrial sectors worldwide. It operates through two segments: Semperit Industrial Applications and Semperit Engineered Applications. The company provides hydraulic and industrial hoses; conveyor belts; escalator handrails; profiles for windows, doors and facades, cable car rings, and ski foils; and products for railroad superstructures and toolmaking; and precision liquid silicone parts.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Semperit Aktiengesellschaft
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- How to Protect Your Portfolio When Inflation Is Rising
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 3 Tech Stocks Defying Sector Weakness and Thriving in 2025
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Despite Challenges Novo Nordisk Plans to Crush GLP-1 Competitors
Receive News & Ratings for Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semperit Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.