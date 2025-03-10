ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $85.00 and last traded at $86.01, with a volume of 18251 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on TTAN. Morgan Stanley set a $104.00 target price on ServiceTitan in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of ServiceTitan in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ServiceTitan in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of ServiceTitan in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on ServiceTitan in a research report on Friday, December 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.17.

ServiceTitan Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.52.

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceTitan Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceTitan

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceTitan in the 4th quarter worth $25,365,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in ServiceTitan during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,692,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceTitan in the 4th quarter worth about $87,896,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,450,000.

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

