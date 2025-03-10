Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a $140.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 55.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FOUR. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $143.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $106.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.30.

Shares of FOUR stock opened at $89.87 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.38. Shift4 Payments has a one year low of $55.87 and a one year high of $127.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 29.00%. On average, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $495,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 222,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,991,309.12. The trade was a 2.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

