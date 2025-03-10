Simplicity Wealth LLC Has $1.46 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Simplicity Wealth LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 72.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51,819 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 41,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 7,563 shares in the last quarter. Lepercq Multi Asset Fund acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,234,000. Efficient Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 48,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Argentarii LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,158,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 8,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA opened at $84.43 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.83. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $73.91 and a 52-week high of $84.57. The company has a market cap of $59.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

