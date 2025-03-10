Simplicity Wealth LLC Has $1.76 Million Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Simplicity Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,457 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 218,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,837,000 after buying an additional 27,088 shares in the last quarter. Jordan Park Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $923,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 171,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,503,000 after buying an additional 26,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $54.91 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.77. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $40.63 and a 52-week high of $55.70. The company has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.32 and a beta of 0.20.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

