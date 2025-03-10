Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Guggenheim from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sinclair from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sinclair in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sinclair from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sinclair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.30.

Get Sinclair alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SBGI

Sinclair Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Sinclair stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $14.14. 69,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,372. Sinclair has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.04 and a 200 day moving average of $15.66. The company has a market capitalization of $939.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.50.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.62. Sinclair had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a positive return on equity of 63.89%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sinclair will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sinclair news, Chairman David D. Smith bought 30,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $426,870.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 728,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,271,412.74. This trade represents a 4.34 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 46.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sinclair

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBGI. Carronade Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Sinclair by 418.1% during the 4th quarter. Carronade Capital Management LP now owns 440,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after acquiring an additional 355,419 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sinclair during the third quarter worth about $2,110,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Sinclair during the third quarter worth about $1,605,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,688,000. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Sinclair by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,144,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,472,000 after buying an additional 84,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.