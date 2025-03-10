Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SION – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.27, but opened at $16.60. Sionna Therapeutics shares last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 29,024 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SION. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Sionna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Sionna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Sionna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to revolutionize the current treatment paradigm for cystic fibrosis (“CF”) patients by developing novel medicines that normalize the function of the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (“CFTR”) protein to deliver clinically meaningful benefit to CF patients.

