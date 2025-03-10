SkinBioTherapeutics (LON:SBTX) Trading Up 8.4% – Time to Buy?

SkinBioTherapeutics plc (LON:SBTX – Get Free Report) rose 8.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 20.99 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 20.98 ($0.27). Approximately 593,090 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 625,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.36 ($0.25).

SkinBioTherapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.57. The stock has a market cap of £47.93 million, a P/E ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 18.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 15.61.

About SkinBioTherapeutics

SkinBioTherapeutics plc, a life science company, engages in identification and development of technology that harnesses the human microbiome to improve health in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Europe. It develops SkinBiotix technology that promotes skin health by harnessing the beneficial properties of probiotic bacteria and the active components; and AxisBiotix technology that focuses on the gut-skin relationship and is designed to alleviate the symptoms associated with psoriasis.

See Also

