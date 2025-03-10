Solana (SOL) Tops One Day Volume of $5.07 Billion

Solana (SOL) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 10th. In the last week, Solana has traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar. Solana has a market capitalization of $61.65 billion and $5.07 billion worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solana coin can now be purchased for $121.12 or 0.00152021 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79,872.48 or 1.00249832 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $79,599.50 or 0.99907208 BTC.

About Solana

Solana (SOL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 16th, 2020. Solana’s total supply is 595,888,646 coins and its circulating supply is 509,018,044 coins. The official message board for Solana is solana.com/news. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solana and its Facebook page is accessible here. Solana’s official website is solana.com.

Buying and Selling Solana

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana (SOL) is a highly scalable blockchain platform designed to enable fast, low-cost, and decentralised applications. Its hybrid consensus model, combining Proof of Stake and Proof of History, ensures efficient transaction processing. SOL is the native cryptocurrency used for fees, staking, and governance. Solana was founded by Anatoly Yakovenko and launched in 2020 with a focus on mass adoption, supporting a wide array of use cases including DeFi, NFTs, and gaming.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solana should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

