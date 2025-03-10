Solchat (CHAT) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $2.24 Million

Solchat (CHAT) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 10th. In the last week, Solchat has traded 28% lower against the US dollar. Solchat has a market cap of $2.24 million and $100,839.44 worth of Solchat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solchat token can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82,884.57 or 0.99586815 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81,908.14 or 0.98413624 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Solchat Token Profile

Solchat’s genesis date was February 11th, 2024. Solchat’s total supply is 8,999,983 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,043,460 tokens. Solchat’s official Twitter account is @solchatcoin. The official website for Solchat is www.solchat.io.

Solchat Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solchat (CHAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Solchat has a current supply of 8,999,983 with 8,043,460 in circulation. The last known price of Solchat is 0.26866914 USD and is down -18.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $100,117.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.solchat.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solchat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solchat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Solchat using one of the exchanges listed above.

