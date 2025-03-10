Solitude Financial Services Purchases 2,213 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Solitude Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 1.4% of Solitude Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in Chevron were worth $3,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $1,036,302,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 949.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,819,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $562,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456,008 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,108,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,581,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203,899 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,496,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,389,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 8,806,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,323,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,262 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at $161,192.50. The trade was a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.13.

Chevron Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $156.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.78. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.37 and a fifty-two week high of $167.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.37%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

