Sonoro Energy (CVE:SNV) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Sonoro Energy Ltd. (CVE:SNV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 219880 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Sonoro Energy Trading Down 9.1 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.36, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Sonoro Energy Company Profile

Sonoro Energy Ltd. explores for, appraises, develops, and produces oil and gas resources in Southeast Asia. The company holds a 25% interest in the Selat Panjang Production Sharing Contract covering an area of approximately 940 square kilometers located in Riau province, Central Sumatra. The company was formerly known as Sonic Technology Solutions Inc and changed its name to Sonoro Energy Ltd.

