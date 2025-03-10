Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Sovereign Metals Limited (LON:SVML – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 47 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 47 ($0.61), with a volume of 29855 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45 ($0.58).

Sovereign Metals Stock Up 3.9 %

The company has a market cap of £557.67 million, a P/E ratio of -28.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 9.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 39.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 37.52.

Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 7th. The company reported GBX (3.30) (($0.04)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Sovereign Metals

Sovereign Metals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and appraisal of mineral resource projects in Malawi. Its flagship project is the Kasiya rutile deposit in Malawi. Sovereign Metals Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

