Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSN. Hsbc Global Res raised Tyson Foods from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. HSBC raised Tyson Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.10.

TSN opened at $61.30 on Monday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $53.59 and a one year high of $66.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

