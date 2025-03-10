Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 13,017 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,017 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 136,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,577,000 after buying an additional 7,599 shares during the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 152,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,874,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 121,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,280,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,674,000 after buying an additional 6,587 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $28.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.85 and a 200-day moving average of $28.13. The stock has a market cap of $69.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

