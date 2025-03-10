Sowell Financial Services LLC Invests $2.56 Million in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 136,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $12,070,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 299,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after buying an additional 11,355 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 342.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 178,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 137,946 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 166,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 32,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 160,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:LDSF opened at $18.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.81 and a 200 day moving average of $18.92. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $19.26.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%.

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

