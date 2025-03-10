Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 3,089 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,460 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Argentarii LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $366,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $745,000. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $766,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total transaction of $191,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,533. This represents a 18.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $254,188.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,295.24. The trade was a 16.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.9 %

T-Mobile US stock opened at $265.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $276.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $239.80 and its 200 day moving average is $226.64. The company has a market capitalization of $302.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 36.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $247.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.10.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

