Sowell Financial Services LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,186 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $921,398,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,164,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,889,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,269,000 after purchasing an additional 121,099 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,804,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,233,000 after purchasing an additional 19,071 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,630,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,071,000 after purchasing an additional 198,882 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $131.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $60.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $114.37 and a 52 week high of $135.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.97.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.