Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 2,277 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,277 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $257,618,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,940,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,325,227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275,787 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 420.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,241,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425,789 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 695.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,554,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 19,074,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $986,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002,418 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 1,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.32. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,506,030.88. The trade was a 2.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $61.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $124.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $63.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.39 and its 200-day moving average is $55.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -56.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BMY

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.