S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Morton Community Bank

Morton Community Bank grew its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Morton Community Bank’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 94.4% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $590.23.

S&P Global Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE SPGI opened at $497.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $515.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $511.68. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $407.69 and a 52-week high of $545.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 31.09%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

