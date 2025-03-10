Space Stocks To Follow Now – March 10th

Alphabet, Berkshire Hathaway, Boeing, CRH, Lockheed Martin, Eaton, and Atlassian are the seven Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks are shares of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, or operation of technologies related to space exploration, satellite communications, and other aerospace activities. They typically include firms ranging from traditional aerospace contractors to innovative startups focused on new space technologies, attracting investors interested in the rapidly growing commercial space industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $8.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $164.97. The stock had a trading volume of 25,898,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,504,873. Alphabet has a one year low of $136.13 and a one year high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.21 and its 200-day moving average is $176.54.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE:BRK.B traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $496.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,909,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,521,144. The business’s 50 day moving average is $472.35 and its 200-day moving average is $465.19. Berkshire Hathaway has a one year low of $395.66 and a one year high of $518.77. The company has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of BA stock traded down $6.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $147.78. 6,157,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,711,842. The business has a 50 day moving average of $175.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.15. Boeing has a 52 week low of $137.03 and a 52 week high of $196.95. The company has a market capitalization of $110.85 billion, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.53.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Shares of CRH stock traded down $4.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.10. 7,838,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,657,299. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.90. CRH has a 52 week low of $71.18 and a 52 week high of $110.97. The company has a market capitalization of $63.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30.

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $11.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $484.82. 1,347,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,335. The business has a 50 day moving average of $462.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $521.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $419.70 and a 52 week high of $618.95. The company has a market capitalization of $114.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43.

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Shares of ETN stock traded down $7.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $276.51. 2,214,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,334,803. The business has a 50 day moving average of $321.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Eaton has a 52 week low of $255.65 and a 52 week high of $379.99. The company has a market capitalization of $108.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Atlassian (TEAM)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

TEAM traded down $24.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $214.37. 2,637,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,905,719. Atlassian has a 1-year low of $135.29 and a 1-year high of $326.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $276.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.69. The stock has a market cap of $56.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.57 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

