SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 461,537 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the previous session’s volume of 219,244 shares.The stock last traded at $18.98 and had previously closed at $18.92.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Lynx Investment Advisory boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 33,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 40,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,433,000.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (TIPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 1-10 years US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS). TIPX was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

