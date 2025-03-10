SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is Independent Advisor Alliance’s 3rd Largest Position

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 2,019.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,066,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,922,219 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $211,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swmg LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 49,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $67.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.97. The stock has a market cap of $56.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $58.08 and a 12 month high of $72.14.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

