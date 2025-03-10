SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK) COO Acquires $11,630.00 in Stock

SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) COO Christopher J. Pribula acquired 1,000 shares of SR Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.63 per share, with a total value of $11,630.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 47,933 shares in the company, valued at $557,460.79. This represents a 2.13 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SRBK opened at $11.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $108.47 million, a PE ratio of 195.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.41. SR Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.94 and a 52 week high of $12.76.

SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. SR Bancorp had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 0.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in SR Bancorp by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SR Bancorp by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 21,930 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SR Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in SR Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Finally, Mink Brook Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SR Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

SR Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Somerset Regal Bank that provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and local municipalities in the communities of Somerset, Middlesex, Hunterdon, and Essex counties in New Jersey. It offers deposit instruments, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

