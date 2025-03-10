SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK) COO Acquires $11,630.00 in Stock

SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) COO Christopher J. Pribula acquired 1,000 shares of SR Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.63 per share, with a total value of $11,630.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 47,933 shares in the company, valued at $557,460.79. This represents a 2.13 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
SR Bancorp Trading Up 1.9 %
NASDAQ SRBK opened at $11.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $108.47 million, a PE ratio of 195.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.41. SR Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.94 and a 52 week high of $12.76.
SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. SR Bancorp had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 0.21%.
SR Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Somerset Regal Bank that provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and local municipalities in the communities of Somerset, Middlesex, Hunterdon, and Essex counties in New Jersey. It offers deposit instruments, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
