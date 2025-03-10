Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for March 10th (AACG, AAME, AARD, ADXS, AKTX, APWC, ARTW, ASPS, AVBP, AVGR)

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2025

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, March 10th:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Aardvark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AARD). Cantor Fitzgerald issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Aardvark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AARD). They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of Aardvark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AARD). Bank of America Co. issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Aardvark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AARD). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP). Guggenheim issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnes Group (NYSE:B). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSE:BGI). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Hovde Group began coverage on shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS). They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Visionary (NYSE:GV). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Knife River (NYSE:KNF). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock.

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Karman (NYSE:KRMN). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Karman (NYSE:KRMN). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Karman (NYSE:KRMN). They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Karman (NYSE:KRMN). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Karman (NYSE:KRMN). Royal Bank of Canada issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

D. Boral Capital started coverage on shares of Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG). The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI). The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Macquarie started coverage on shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U). They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

