Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for March 10th (AACG, AAME, AARD, ADXS, AKTX, APWC, ARTW, ASPS, AVBP, AVGR)

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, March 10th:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Aardvark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AARD)

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of. Cantor Fitzgerald issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Aardvark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AARD). They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of Aardvark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AARD). Bank of America Co. issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Aardvark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AARD). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP). Guggenheim issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnes Group (NYSE:B). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSE:BGI). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Hovde Group began coverage on shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS). They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Visionary (NYSE:GV). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Knife River (NYSE:KNF). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock.

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Karman (NYSE:KRMN). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Karman (NYSE:KRMN). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Karman (NYSE:KRMN). They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Karman (NYSE:KRMN). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Karman (NYSE:KRMN). Royal Bank of Canada issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

D. Boral Capital started coverage on shares of Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG). The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI). The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Macquarie started coverage on shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U). They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

