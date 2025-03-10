Stryker (SYK) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Stryker (NYSE: SYK) recently:

3/6/2025 – Stryker was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/26/2025 – Stryker had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $450.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2025 – Stryker was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/18/2025 – Stryker had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities.

2/10/2025 – Stryker had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $418.00 to $443.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2025 – Stryker was given a new $450.00 price target on by analysts at Argus.

1/30/2025 – Stryker had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $384.00 to $427.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/30/2025 – Stryker had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $409.00 to $413.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/30/2025 – Stryker was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/29/2025 – Stryker had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $427.00 to $435.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/29/2025 – Stryker had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $420.00 to $445.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/29/2025 – Stryker had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $425.00 to $435.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/29/2025 – Stryker had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $400.00 to $440.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2025 – Stryker had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $442.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2025 – Stryker had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $420.00 to $435.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2025 – Stryker was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/9/2025 – Stryker was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE:SYK opened at $379.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $382.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $373.19. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $314.93 and a twelve month high of $406.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.73 billion, a PE ratio of 48.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total value of $78,993,998.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total value of $941,586.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,705,827.65. The trade was a 14.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryker

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 94.9% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 618.2% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

