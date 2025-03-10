Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading Down 1.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) dropped 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.75 and last traded at $37.71. Approximately 28,469,961 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 77,231,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.24.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SMCI shares. Northland Securities set a $70.00 target price on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday. Barclays started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.57.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.21.

In related news, SVP George Kao sold 71,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $3,620,425.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,785.52. This represents a 78.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Blair sold 19,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $828,606.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,473 shares of company stock valued at $6,771,552 over the last 90 days. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2,890.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 902.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

