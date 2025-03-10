Taika Capital LP Makes New $4.69 Million Investment in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Taika Capital LP bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,000. Intuitive Surgical comprises approximately 3.6% of Taika Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 518.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Argentarii LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $499,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,108,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 4,921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.10.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.78, for a total transaction of $464,761.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,397.94. This represents a 63.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.15, for a total value of $145,840.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,093.55. This represents a 2.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,756,844 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of ISRG opened at $518.26 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $364.17 and a 12-month high of $616.00. The company has a market cap of $184.59 billion, a PE ratio of 80.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $571.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $531.85.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

