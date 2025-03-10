Tangible (TNGBL) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $20.90

Tangible (TNGBL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. Tangible has a total market capitalization of $12.55 million and approximately $20.90 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tangible has traded down 27.3% against the dollar. One Tangible token can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000463 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82,884.57 or 0.99586815 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81,908.14 or 0.98413624 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tangible’s genesis date was May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tangible’s official message board is medium.com/tangible. The official website for Tangible is www.tangible.store.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 0.38550717 USD and is down -3.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

