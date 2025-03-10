Tassel Capital Management Inc. Buys New Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Tassel Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 0.3% of Tassel Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,309,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12,202.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 723,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,750,000 after buying an additional 717,981 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,791,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,048,000 after acquiring an additional 365,602 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 687,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,135,000 after acquiring an additional 319,368 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 521,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,213,000 after acquiring an additional 318,410 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

IWP stock opened at $121.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.17. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $101.12 and a 12 month high of $139.68.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

