Tassel Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 21,395 Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Tassel Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.4% of Tassel Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 22,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 41,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 42,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 12,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.69 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.37 and a 12 month high of $20.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.66.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0699 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

