Tassel Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Tassel Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 31,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,345,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Tassel Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,698,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,053,517,000 after purchasing an additional 286,468 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,397,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $894,787,000 after buying an additional 140,255 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,582,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $823,733,000 after buying an additional 585,598 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,366,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $800,251,000 after buying an additional 66,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,745,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $612,200,000 after buying an additional 470,739 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of MUB stock opened at $106.41 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.30. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

