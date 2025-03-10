Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Raised to $64.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Bank of America from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 72.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TECK. UBS Group downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on Teck Resources from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.22.

Teck Resources Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of TECK traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.01. 3,274,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,122,846. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.35 and a beta of 0.93. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $36.99 and a 1 year high of $55.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.80 and its 200-day moving average is $45.24.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teck Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

