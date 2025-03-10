Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Declares — Dividend of $0.10

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Monday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th.

Templeton Dragon Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 63.6% annually over the last three years.

Templeton Dragon Fund Stock Performance

NYSE TDF traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $9.57. The stock had a trading volume of 83,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,971. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average of $8.68. Templeton Dragon Fund has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $10.41.

About Templeton Dragon Fund

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

