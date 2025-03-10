Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Receives “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at William Blair in a note issued to investors on Monday,RTT News reports.

Separately, Leerink Partners set a $20.00 target price on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenax Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Tenax Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.15. The stock had a trading volume of 6,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,103. Tenax Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $7.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TENX. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,026,000. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $288,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Tenax Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension in the United States. The company develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.

