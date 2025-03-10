Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Sold by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,697 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $8,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTEK. Amundi boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,873,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,314,000 after acquiring an additional 117,304 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 406.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,716,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785,189 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,449,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,603,000 after purchasing an additional 512,931 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,269,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,031,000 after buying an additional 159,701 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,081,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,940,000 after buying an additional 11,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 10,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $347,282.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,528.68. This trade represents a 14.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTEK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Maxim Group cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Tetra Tech from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $49.00 price objective on Tetra Tech in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.92.

Tetra Tech Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $30.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 0.93. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.17 and a 52-week high of $51.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.03.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 4.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.21%.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

