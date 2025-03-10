Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,877 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,098,717 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $287,457,000 after buying an additional 29,669 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,650,393 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $955,052,000 after purchasing an additional 194,796 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 8,950 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. United Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.63, for a total transaction of $41,163,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,802. This represents a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total transaction of $43,162,255.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,643,400. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 422,452 shares of company stock valued at $153,659,530 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock opened at $262.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $844.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. StockNews.com cut Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Mizuho reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Roth Capital raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $327.37.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

