Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Has $9 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,357 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $78.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.28. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

