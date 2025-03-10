Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 10,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group grew its position in Realty Income by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 20,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Realty Income by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE O opened at $58.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.65 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.83. The firm has a market cap of $52.14 billion, a PE ratio of 55.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. Sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a mar 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.268 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous mar 25 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 327.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.04.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

