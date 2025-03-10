Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 134 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

IVV opened at $578.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $599.05 and a 200 day moving average of $589.11. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $496.30 and a 12 month high of $616.22. The firm has a market cap of $575.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

