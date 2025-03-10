Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JEPI. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $58.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.98. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $54.77 and a twelve month high of $60.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.61.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.