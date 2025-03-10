Top Leisure Stocks To Watch Now – March 10th

Apollo Global Management, VICI Properties, Trip.com Group, NetEase, MGM Resorts International, Ryman Hospitality Properties, and Pool are the seven Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Leisure stocks refer to shares of companies that operate within the leisure and entertainment industries, such as hospitality, travel, dining, sports, gaming, and recreational services. These stocks represent businesses that capitalize on consumer discretionary spending for relaxation, entertainment, and lifestyle activities, and are often influenced by trends in tourism and consumer sentiment. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

NYSE APO traded down $7.03 on Monday, reaching $125.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,764,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,533,851. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.64. The stock has a market cap of $71.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $95.11 and a 12-month high of $189.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

VICI Properties (VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

VICI stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,710,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,455,852. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties has a 1-year low of $27.08 and a 1-year high of $34.29.

Trip.com Group (TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

NASDAQ:TCOM traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,067,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,852,521. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.67. Trip.com Group has a 12-month low of $38.23 and a 12-month high of $77.18.

NetEase (NTES)

NetEase, Inc. engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Shares of NTES stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $103.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,182,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,063. NetEase has a fifty-two week low of $75.85 and a fifty-two week high of $111.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.51. The firm has a market cap of $66.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.61.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

NYSE MGM traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.76. 3,379,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,134,456. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $48.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.40 and a 200 day moving average of $36.48. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Shares of RHP stock traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $101.99. 988,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.81. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.65. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1 year low of $93.76 and a 1 year high of $121.77.

Pool (POOL)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

NASDAQ:POOL traded up $5.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $369.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,015. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.05. Pool has a 52-week low of $293.51 and a 52-week high of $420.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $343.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.05.

