Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $1.27 Million Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,101,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 40,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,722,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 15,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,087,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

VT stock opened at $119.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $104.64 and a 12 month high of $123.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.54.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.