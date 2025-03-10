Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $14.84 Million Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 191.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 640,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 420,485 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $14,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.7% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $22.74 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $24.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.63 and its 200-day moving average is $23.19. The company has a market capitalization of $50.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.02.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

