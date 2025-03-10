Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $2.62 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,187,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,027,000 after acquiring an additional 74,967 shares in the last quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,687,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,954,000 after buying an additional 213,176 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,201,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,708,000 after buying an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,495,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,093,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,588,000 after buying an additional 129,755 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEU opened at $62.41 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $55.27 and a 1 year high of $63.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.22. The stock has a market cap of $59.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

