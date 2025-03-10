Tortoise Investment Management LLC Purchases 14,753 Shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 379.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,753 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMB Wealth Management lifted its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. FMB Wealth Management now owns 20,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $4,591,000. Lynx Investment Advisory grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 17,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yardley Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,958,000.

Get Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIP opened at $41.60 on Monday. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $40.22 and a twelve month high of $42.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.35.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.