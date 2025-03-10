Tortoise Investment Management LLC Purchases 21,482 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 135,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,482 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Family CFO Inc grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Price Performance

DFEV opened at $27.43 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.14. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $29.45. The firm has a market cap of $971.02 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.71.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

