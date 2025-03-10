Tortoise Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 135.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,248 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $90.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.15. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $101.64.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2898 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

